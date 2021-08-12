Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft Corp. this week announced Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Series X settings include Performance at dynamic resolution up to 1080P at 120Hz, Resolution at up to 4K at 60FPS, and Enriched at up to 4K at 30FPS with ray tracing.

Xbox Series S settings include Performance at full HD at 60FPS, Resolution at up to 4K at 60FPS, and Enriched at up to 4K at 30FPS with ray tracing.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a third-person action title that features a Celtic warrior, traumatized by a Viking invasion, who must save the soul of her dead lover.

It is available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.