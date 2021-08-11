Samsung to drop Galaxy Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Flip 3 5G

Samsung Electronics this week announced the Galaxy Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Flip 3 5G, new third-generation phones each with folding displays.

The Galaxy Fold 3 5G will include a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display and new S Pen support at $1,799.

The Galaxy Flip 3 5G will include a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with new 120Hz refresh rate, and a larger Cover Screen for notifications and selfie previews. It will be sold at $999.

Both devices will sport new IPX8 water resistance, Armor Aluminum chassis, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In addition, each will include a new protective film and optimized panel layers that is said to be 80 percent more durable that prior devices.

Finally, both devices will be sold in new Thom Browne editions in select markets in limited quantities.

The Galaxy Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Flip 3 5G will be released Aug. 27.