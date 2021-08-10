PSN PS5, PS4 Summer Sale to conclude this month

Sony Corp. this month will conclude the Summer Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Demon’s Souls, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Hitman 3, FIFA 21, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Outriders, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The sale will conclude Aug. 18.