Nintendo eShop holds Multplayer Mayhem Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Multplayer Mayhem Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts up to 30 percent off select digital titles, software bundles, and DLC.

Discounted items include Splatoon 2, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Resident Evil 5, Lumines Remastered, River City Girls, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, Fire Emblem Warriors Season Pass, and Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! DLC.

The sale ends Aug. 11.