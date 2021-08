Written by: NEWS DIVISION

Curve Digital this week released Lawn Mowing Simulator to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is a simulation title set in the Great British countryside.

The title includes 12 licensed lawnmowers from manufacturers including Toro, SCAG, and STIGA.

The final game includes business management including employee hiring, advertising and bookkeeping.

It is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.