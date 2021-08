Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC in July said MLB The Show 21 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One has sold more than two million units to date.

MLB The Show 21 the Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty modes, revamped Franchise and March to October modes, and online cross-platform and cross-generation play between PlayStation and Xbox owners.

The final game includes online local and online multiplayer functionality for up to four users.