I Am Dead drops to Xbox

NEWSXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

August 9, 2021

Anapurna Interactive this week released I Am Dead to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

I Am Dead is a puzzle adventure title in which the user must unearth lost and scattered ghosts.

The final game is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.


Previous Story:
MLB The Show 21 sells 2M units
Next Story:
Untitled Darkness drops to Xbox

Comments are closed.