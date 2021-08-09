I Am Dead drops to Xbox

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
August 9, 2021
Anapurna Interactive this week released I Am Dead to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
I Am Dead is a puzzle adventure title in which the user must unearth lost and scattered ghosts.
The final game is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S.
