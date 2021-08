Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the ‘48-Hour Flash Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include DOOM Eternal, Scarlett Nexus, Neptunia ReVerse, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Outer Worlds, PGA Tour 2K21, NBA 2K21, Star Wars Squadrons, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

The sale ends Aug. 8.