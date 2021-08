Platinum Games this week announced Sol Cresta for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Sol Cresta is a vertical shooting title sequel to Terra Cresta and Moon Cresta. The title will include the option to dock and combine with ally ships to power up, and the option to reconfigure ships to change attacks.

The final game is directed by Takanori Sato, with music by Yuzo Koshiro.

It will be sold in 2021.