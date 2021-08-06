Nintendo Switch hardware sales decline in Q1

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week recorded lower Nintendo Switch sales amid component shortages and decreased demand.

For Q1 ending June 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.09 billion operating profit, a decline of 17 percent amid lower sales of the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 4.45 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 5.7 million one year ago. It has sold 89.04 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 25.5 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 45.29 million units in Q1, a decline of 10.2 percent from the year prior. It has sold 632.4 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.