Xbox Game Pass drops Lumines Remastered

NEWSXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

August 5, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Lumines Remastered for the Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Lumines Remastered is a puzzle title that incorporates sound and light, in addition to house, trance and techno beats.


