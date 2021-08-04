Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart PS5 falls to No. 40 at UK retail

BUSINESSPLAYSTATION 5

Written by:

August 4, 2021

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 ranked in the top 40 software titles in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 31, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ranked as the No. 40 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a new adventure in which Ratchet and Clank meet a new Lombax resistance fighter and must battle together to defeat the evil Dr. Nefarious.

New weapons include the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb.


Previous Story:
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD No. 2 at UK retail
Next Story:
Mario Golf: Super Rush No. 18 at UK retail

Comments are closed.