Gfk Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario Golf: Super Rush for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling title in latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 31, Mario Golf: Super Rush ranked as the No. 18 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 15 the week prior.

Modes include Story Mode to develop golfing skills and level up, and Speed Golf to outpace opponents.

The final game includes motion controls with a single Joy-Con Controller.