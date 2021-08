Microsoft Corp. this month said Forza Motorsport 7 for the Xbox One will reach End of Life status Sept. 15.

Subsequently, the title and its DLC will not be available to purchase in the Microsoft Store or on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport 7 will still be able to download and play the title, including multiplayer and online features.

Forza Motorsport 7 includes more than 700 vehicles, 4K textures at 60 frames-per-second on Xbox One X.

The final game includes more than 30 environments.