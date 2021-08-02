Resident Evil Village ships 4.5M units

Capcom Co., Ltd. this month said Resident Evil Village for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC shipped more than 4.5 million units to global retail.

The title was released May 7.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Finally, Resident Evil Village includes Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.