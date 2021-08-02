Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin No. 5 in Japan sales

Famitsu this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

For the week ending July 25, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software title.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a story-based role-playing game that will include iconic monsters from the Monster Hunter series.

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, layered armor, and added outfits.