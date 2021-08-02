Halo Infinite Technical Preview concludes

Microsoft Corp. this week concluded the Halo Infinite Technical Preview for the Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

The company said users slayed more than seven million bots on the third day of the Technical Preview, which previewed the multiplayer component of the title.

The preview was limited to Halo Insiders through Aug. 2.

New multiplayer components include the Razorback vehicle that can store equipment, vehicles dropped by Pelicans, weapon pods, customization options, one-time Battle Pass purchase and no loot box policy.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The multiplayer component support 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.