Google Tensor to power Pixel 6 phones

Google this week said it will include its own System on a Chip in the latest models of the Pixel phone.

The chip, dubbed Google Tensor, is a custom-built SoC that will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this fall.

The Pixel 6 will sport a 6.4-inch display at 90Hz and matte aluminum finish while the Pixel 6 Pro will utilize a 6.7-inch display at 120Hz and an aluminum frame.

Both will incorporate a thick camera bar, said to include improved sensors and lenses, that runs across the top back of each device.

The final product will include Android 12 and the Material You design language for new animation and design framework.