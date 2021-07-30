Xbox Game Pass drops Lethal League Blaze

NEWSXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

July 30, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Lethal League Blaze to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Lethal League Blaze to Revenge is a high speed anti-gravity ball game.


Previous Story:
The King of Fighters XV Character Trailer #25 drops

Comments are closed.