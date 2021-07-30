Spider-Man: Miles Morales sells 6.5M units

Sony Corp. this week said Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has sold 6.5 million units to date.

The title was released Nov. 12, 2020.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a new third-person action adventure title in the superhero franchise.

The title includes a new story, new set pieces, new villains, and unique quests.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set a year after the events of Spider-Man in which a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out.

The PS5 SKU includes quick load times, ray-tracing, 3D audio, and improved shading.