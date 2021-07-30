Sony details PS5 M.2 SSD upgrade specs

Sony Corp. this week detailed the M.2 SSD support specifications for consumers who want to expand storage space in the PlayStation 5 hardware.

The PS5 M.2 SSD requirements include single-sided or double-sided M.2 SSD devices, read speed of 5,500MB/s or faster, 22mm width, M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, and 22110, Socket 3 (Key M), and a cooling structure such as a built-in heatsink.

The company disclaims Sony Interactive Entertainment cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices will work with the console and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance, or use of third-party products.

The M.2 SSD expansion feature is available only to beta users and will be enabled in a future PS5 system software update.