Xbox Game Pass drops Omno

July 29, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Omno to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Omno is a single-player third-person adventure title that includes mysterious worlds, puzzles, and multiple lifeforms.


