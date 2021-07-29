PS5 sells 10M units at retail

Sony Corp. this week said the PlayStation 5 has sold 10 million units at global retail.

The company said the console is the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Future first-party titles include God of War, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.

Sony in Q4 sold 3.3 million PS5 units.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.