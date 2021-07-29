PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN July 2021 games previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for July 2021 include Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS5, PS4), Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4), and Tennis World Tour 4 (PS4).

Titles will be available between Aug. 3 to Sept. 6.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.