Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Deals with Gold Sale which discounts select titles for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Discounted titles include Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Donut County, Farming Simulator 19, Hunting Simulator, Just Cause 3, Metro 2033 Redux, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Tour de France 2018.

The sale concludes Aug. 2.