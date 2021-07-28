Xbox Game Pass to drop Lethal League Blaze this week

Written by:

July 28, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Lethal League Blaze to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Lethal League Blaze to Revenge is a high speed anti-gravity ball game.

It will be released July 29.


