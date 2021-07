Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd. this week released Samurai Warriors 5 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Samurai Warriors 5 is a tactical action title that includes 27 warriors, Musou Mode to play as Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi, and Citadel Mode to collect resources and build buildings.

The final game includes upgradable weapons and horses.