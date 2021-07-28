Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo Switch price cut

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week price cut Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for the Nintendo Switch.

This week, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sells at $74.99, $25 off the $99.99 MSRP.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a game and toy set that allows players to use a Nintendo Switch to race and control a physical toy Kart. The Kart includes a camera which relays a driver’s view to the Nintendo Switch.

In-game boosts respond in the real world and users can place gates around their house to create a custom course.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is sold in a Mario Set or Luigi Set.