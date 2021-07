Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario Golf: Super Rush for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling title in latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 12 and July 18, Mario Golf: Super Rush ranked as the No. 8 best-selling title in the region.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Mario Golf: Super Rush includes Story Mode to develop golfing skills and level up, and Speed Golf to outpace opponents.

The final game includes motion controls with a single Joy-Con Controller.