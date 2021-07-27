Death Stranding PS4, PC sells 5M units

Kojima Productions this month said Death Stranding for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and the PC has sold five million units to date.

The company will release Death Stranding Director’s Cut to the PlayStation 5 Sept. 23.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will include new missions, new enemy types, new locations, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.