Xbox Game Pass drops Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

July 26, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this month will release Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge is a flight combat title set in the 1930s.


