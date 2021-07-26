Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade No. 16 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in the PlayStation Network in June.

For the month, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade ranked as the No. 16 PS5 PSN download title.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade includes 4K and 60FPS graphics options, improved graphics, optimized loading, and a bonus episode that includes ninja Yuffie.

Final Fantasy VII Remake owners can download the PS5 version at no additional cost. PS4 save files can be transferred to the PS5.