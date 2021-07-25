Xbox holds Ultimate Game Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Ultimate Game Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The promotion discounts select Xbox titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include MLB The Show 21, Balan Wonderworld, NBA 2K21, Outriders, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, PGA Tour 2K21, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Resident Evil 3, Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Hitman 3, Final Fatnasy XV Royal Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and Contra Anniversary Edition.

The sale ends Aug. 5.