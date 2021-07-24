Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Black Friday in July Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘Black Friday in July Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles and accessories in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include MLB The Show 21, Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PGA Tour 2K21, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Star Wars: Squadrons, and the Turtle Beach – Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset.

The sale concludes July 25.