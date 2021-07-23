Xbox Game Pass to drop Lethal League Blaze

July 23, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this month will release Lethal League Blaze to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Lethal League Blaze to Revenge is a high speed anti-gravity ball game.

It will be released July 29.


