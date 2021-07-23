Xbox Game Pass to drop Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

NEWSXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

July 23, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this month will release Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge is a flight combat title set in the 1930s.

It will be released July 26.


Previous Story:
Sony offers 6 months of Apple TV+ free on PS5

Comments are closed.