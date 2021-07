Sony Corp. this week began offering PlayStation 5 owners six months of Apple Inc.’s Apple TV+ subscription at no cost.

Through July 22, 2022, PS5 owners who download the Apple TV app and sign in with an Apple ID will receive six months of Apple TV+ at no cost.

In addition, current Apple TV+ free trial customers can redeem the offer.

Apple TV+ content includes includes The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See, Dickinson, and Snoopy in Space.

The PS5 has sold 7.8 million units to date.