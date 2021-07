Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the 2K Summer Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch to as low as $4.79.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K21, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM 2 Collection, PGA Tour 2K21, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, WWE 2K18, Carnival Games, and BioShock Remastered.

The sale is valid until July 25.