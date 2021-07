Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Resident Evil Franchise Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil. Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D.

The sale is valid until July 21 11:59PM PST.