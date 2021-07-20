Scarlet Nexus No. 5 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Bandai Namco Games America Inc.’s Scarlet Nexus for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in June at the PlayStation Network division.

In June, Scarlet Nexus ranked as the No. 5 PS5 PSN download title.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game includes a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.