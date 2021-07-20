Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 sales fall to No. 10 in UK

GfK Chart-Track this week said sales for Sony Corp.’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 declined in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 17, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart ranked as the No. 10 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is a new adventure in which Ratchet and Clank meet a new Lombax resistance fighter and must battle together to defeat the evil Dr. Nefarious.

New weapons include the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb.