F1 2021 No. 2 at UK retail

Gfk Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s F1 2021 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 17, F1 2021 ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Developed by Codemasters, F1 2021 includes the Braking Point story experience, Two-Player Career for co-op or competitive play, Real-Season Start to jump in mid-season, new season driver stats, and Casual, Standard or Expert game modes.

The final game includes two-player split-screen racing for local competitive play.

It sells at $59.99.