Xbox Series X|S best-selling console in June

NPD Group Inc. this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as the best-selling console platform in June at U.S. retail.

The Xbox Series X|S ranked as the best-selling console platform based on dollar sales.

Microsoft Q3 gaming revenue increased 50 percent to $3.53 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services increased 34 percent due to first party titles, third-party titles, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 232 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.