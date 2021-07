Ubisoft Inc. this week announced Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a new free-to-play shooter for Sony Corp.’s Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a 6v6 arena shooter to include traditional FPS gunplay, customizable loadouts, and specialized factions.

Game modes will include Domination and Escort.

Factions will include Wolves, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Echelon, each with specialized abilities.

A closed beta test will launch Aug. 5.