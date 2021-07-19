Scarlet Nexus No. 5 at U.S. retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Bandai Namco Games America Inc.’s Scarlet Nexus Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In June, Scarlet Nexus ranked as the No. 5 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, Scarlet Nexus is a new RPG franchise from members of the Tales of series.

In the title, users can utilize psycho-kinesis to manipulate objects and attack enemies.

The final game includes a streamlined combat system and fast-paced action.

Scarlet Nexus utilizes Smart Delivery for optimization across the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.