Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 No. 1 at U.S. retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Sony Corp.’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail domestic retail data.

In June, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ranked as the No. 1 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a new adventure in which Ratchet and Clank meet a new Lombax resistance fighter and must battle together to defeat the evil Dr. Nefarious.

New weapons include the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb.