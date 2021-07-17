PS5 No. 2 in Japan sales July 11

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 14,404 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between July 5 to July 11.

For the week, the PS5 sold 12,271 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 2,133 units.

It sold 16,354 units the week prior.

Sony in Q4 sold 3.3 million PS5 units. It has sold 7.8 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.