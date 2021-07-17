PS4 No. 3; Scarlet Nexus No. 20 in Japan sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 678 units between July 5 and July 11 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 1,159 units to rank at No. 4 the week prior.

Bandai Namco Holdings Co. Ltd.’s Scarlet Nexus sold 3,581 units to rank at No. 20 for the week.

Sony in Apr. said Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q4 revenue of $6.24 billion. It held an operating profit of $312 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 61.4 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 47.6 million.