Xbox Live holds Family Time Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Family Time Sale for Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select digital titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Just Dance 2021, Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Fast & Furious Crossroads, Family Feud, JUMP FORCE, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, Mega Man 11, OKAMI HD, PAC-MAN 256, and Transformers: Battlegrounds.

The sale ends July 19.