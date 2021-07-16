Xbox Game Pass drops Bloodroots

July 16, 2021

Microsoft Corp. this week released Bloodroots for Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Paper Cult, Bloodroots is an action title that includes makeshift weapons, combo gameplay, and forest and mountain top levels.


